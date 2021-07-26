Osemwengie-Ero to lead protest to Italian Embassy for release of over 300 Nigerians illegally detained in Italy





By Ndujihe Clifford

Former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwengie-Ero, has disclosed plans to lead a protest to the Italian Embassy within the next four weeks to demand the release of over 300 Nigerian youths illegally detained in Italian prisons for trumped-up charges on mafia-related offences.

Osemwengie-Ero, who returned to Benin City on Monday after over a year of wrongful detention in Italy, said he was a victim of racial discrimination and manipulation of a very corrupt prosecutor of the Italian Justice system as he was on an official trip to Germany, in 2019, to have a meeting on the Benin artifact restitution campaign when he was arrested in Amsterdam and illegally detained by the Italian government.

According to him, “We have over 300 Nigerian youths in Italian prisons illegally arrested and incarcerated for false allegations of mafia-related crimes.

“I have a list of all of them and I am making…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper