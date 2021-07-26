Tootenham sign Gil from Sevilla for cash plus Lamela







Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who has penned a five-year deal with the north London side.

The move is part of a €25m player-plus-cash deal which sees Argentine forward Erik Lamela make the switch to La Liga. Gil has been playing for Spain during the Olympics but has now been confirmed as a Spurs player.

While there is plenty of hype around Gil, it is not at Sevilla where he has made his name.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan, spending time with Leganes and Eibar during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons respectively. Last term he managed 29 appearances in all competitions for Eibar, returning four goals and three assists in La Liga.

He is a versatile attacking talent and became the first-ever player born in the 21st century to score in La Liga when he netted against Rayo Vallecano in April 2019. Gil is also known for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper