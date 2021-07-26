Watchlist: Appeal Court orders Customs to pay Akwa Ibom account officer N1m







By Henry Ojelu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to pay an account officer in the Akwa Ibom State Accountant-General’s office, Mrs Margaret Ukpe, N1 million for unlawfully putting her name on a wanted persons’ list published on the internet.

The NCS in a circular dated September 18, 2018, had placed Mrs Ukpe and four other officials of Akwa Ibom State Government on a watchlist in connection to a case of alleged conspiracy, money laundering and misappropriation of public fund and instructed all its Area Controllers to arrest them wherever they are sighted.

Vexed by the action of NCS, Mrs Ukpe through her lawyer, Dr. Charles Mekwunye, approached a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking, among other reliefs, a declaration that the NCS circular which was widely publicised constituted a gross violation of her fundamental rights guaranteed under the 1999 constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right and therefore…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper