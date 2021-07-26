Who’s afraid of UNIOSUN? [OPINION]





Tunde Akanni, PhD

Like similar relevant posts in the recent past, the advertisement for the position of UNIOSUN’s VC found its way to the exalted WhatsApp forum exclusive for Nigerian Communications Professors. In no time, it found its way to a couple of others I share with some other intellectuals. And then, somebody hauled a “prayer” at me, asking if I won’t give that a shot.

I smiled away the suggestion. My friend insisted, arguing that testing waters with a rising profile may not be a bad idea for me coming from not only the most university-endowed state in Nigeria but also the most university endowed town, Ede. Ede plays host to two great universities, Adeleke University and the Redeemer’s University.

My friend continued: “What about the confidence once expressed in you by Professor Soremekun, FUOYE’s pioneer VC after his strong impression of your passion for LASU registered in one of your series of media articles about that university? What…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper