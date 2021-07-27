250,000 women suffering from VVF; 12,000 new cases annually; only 3,000 treated





Some of the women that benefitted from the free fistula corrective surgery.

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

No fewer 250,000 women are battling Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, in the country. However, only 3,000 of that number are fortunate enough to be attended to annually.

This was revealed by Board Chairman, North-East Development Commission, NEDC, Major-General Paul Tarfa, during the flag-off of Free Fistula Repair Campaign Project, FFRCP, by the Commission in collaboration with the Borno State government, on Tuesday.

VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

VVF patients are usually underage/child-brides, who develop the condition mostly after childbirth.

However, experts list the causes of VVF to include abdominal surgery (hysterectomy or cesarean section); pelvic, cervical, or colon cancer; radiation treatment; bowel disease like Crohn’s or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper