Capital importation falls 54% to $875m in Q2’21







By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The value of capital importation into the country fell quarter-on-quarter ,QoQ, to $875.62 million in the second quarter of this year (Q2’21).

This represents a 54 per cent decline when compared to $1.91 billion recorded in Q1’21.

In its Nigerian Capital Importation Q1/Q2 2021 report released today, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 63 per cent ($551.37 million) of total capital importation during the period.

The bureau also noted that by sector capital importation by Banking dominated and by bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc emerged at the top of capital investment during the review period.

The report stated:”The total value of capital importation into Nigeria declined to $875.62 million in Q2’21 from $1.9 billion in Q1’21.

This represents a decrease of 54 percent compared to Q1’21 and 32 percent decrease compared to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper