Chartered Secretaries, Administrators should leverage on technology for growth — ICSAN





.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has advised Chartered Secretaries and Administrators to leverage technology to improve their roles in organisations.

The Institute gave this advice during its Induction of two hundred and fifty-eight Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, in Lagos.

The inductees were inducted after successfully undergoing rigorous and exerting training and scaling the hurdle of the strenuous professional examination scheme of the Institute.

Speaking at the Induction ceremony, Julie Okah-Donli, Executive Chairman, Roost Foundation said: “To succeed in this age of technological advancement, Chartered Secretaries and Administrators will have to be receptive and accept an environment of continuous change.

Also Read: 2023: The familiar as unknown

“As the nature of work continues to change, with such things as distance working, with machines now performing complex tasks with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper