Police arrest house help, three others over alleged killing of banker in Yobe





The Police Command in Yobe said it had arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of Hassan Abubakar, a staff of Damaturu Branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim named one Umar Shaibu, 21; Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20; Ismail Mohammed, 17; and Bulama Modu, 17, all residents of Damaturu as the suspects arrested by the police.

He said the culprits were apprehended during a sting operations carried out by detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“On July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu Branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

“Consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper