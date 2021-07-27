Secondus slams N5bn libel suit against Afegbua





…Wants him to tender public apology

…We’ll meet in court, says Afegbua

By Dirisu Yakubu

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has dragged former Edo state Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua before a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court Abuja, demanding a N5 billion compensation for an alleged libelous publication against him.

Prince Secondus is claiming that the allegation by Prince Afegbua published by several media establishments within and outside the country alleging that he misappropriated the sum of Ten billion Naira belonging to the PDP libeled him “as nothing of such happened.”

In the writ of summons filed by Emeka Etiaba, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN against Prince Afegbua, and some media houses, Secondus is seeking a declaration of the court that Prince Afegbua “has failed to prove that the Peoples Democratic Party generated the sum of N10, 000, 000, 000.00 (Ten Billion Naira) from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper