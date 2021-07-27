Soldiers shut Imo timber market as marketers stage protest





By Chinonso Alozie

Timber Marketers in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Tuesday protested the shutting down of their market by Soldiers.

The timber marketers were seen protesting along Owerri-Orlu road when they discovered that the road leading to the market has been barricaded by soldiers.

Some of the protesting timber traders who spoke to newsmen in Orlu, said they were demading for the soldiers to open the road block for them to start their business.

According to them, “We came in on Tuesday morning, to start business and we saw that the road leading to our shops have been closed and we are asking why is our shops closed and nobody is talking to us and why should the military blocked the road. We want them to open the road so that we can begin our business that is why we are protesting.”

However, when Vanguard inquired to know from the timber traders they said: “On Monday, we got a report that those who attacked Omuma in Oru East local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper