BBNaija: Maria kisses Boma to see if ‘he’s truly an actor’







Precious Chukwudi

Maria and Boma

Maria has shared a first kiss Boma during their task preparation, ‘to see if he is truly an actor’ at the Big Brother House.

Boma was sitting on a chair when Maria walked up to him and planted a kiss on his lips.

It will be recalled that Maria had said in a conversation a few days ago that having sex on a reality TV show is a no no for her.

Could something be brewing up that we don’t know about?

Earlier, Big Brother had disclosed the first task of the season to the housemates. The week one task was written in a letter and given to the Head of House, Peace Ogor.

The content of the letter reads: “One of the activities for the season will be the Abeg task, courtesy of the season’s headline sponsor, Abeg.

“For this task, the house must develop a musical, theatrical drama in celebration of Nigeria, which you will present on Friday night.

“Your presentation is expected to cut across different tribes, showcasing…





