Congress: APC urges members to shun campaign of calumny







File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi State chapter, has urged its members to shun campaign of calumny ahead of the party’s congress.

Alhaji Uba Nana, Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee in the state, made the call during the declaration of a chairmanship aspirant of the party, Abdulmumini Kundak, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Nana, represented by his deputy, Mr Mohammed Hassan, said the party would not support campaign against persons or groups vying for various elective positions.

“We are making efforts to reposition the party, therefore, we will not tolerate acts capable of dragging the party to the mud,” he said

He said the caretaker committee would provide level playing ground for all aspirants vying for various positions of the party in the state.

The Chairman appreciated the aspirant for indicating interest to contest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper