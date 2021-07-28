Global Rights set to launch ‘Climate Change and Mining Policy’ document August 5







By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following assessment work done in the mining sector, Global Rights Nigeria is set to launch a policy brief on ‘Climate Change and Mining Policy’, and the premiere of the hallmark Documentary of Global Rights’ 10 years of impact in Nigeria’s mining sector on August 5, 2021.

According to the Global Rights Nigeria in a statement on Wednesday, “Six years ago, the Nigerian government announced its prioritization of the development of the nation’s solid minerals resources, with the designation of seven strategic minerals, including coal.

“In almost the same breath, the Federal Government made cardinal commitments on its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution to carbon emissions in 2016.

“The tensions between the nation’s climate change commitment, and its aspiration to develop its mining sector to mitigate its energy poverty, and its much-needed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper