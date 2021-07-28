INEC votes technology in a season of untruth







Okoh Aihe

While our lawmakers were voting for a journey to the past, penultimate week, by turning their back on modern technology in the conduct of elections, two significant things happened one after the other. Richard Branson went to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galatico’s SpaceShip Two on July 11, 2021. Nine days later, on July 20, the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, was on his way up there on a journey the world has tagged the race of the billionaires.

In between, the National Assembly took a vote on the Electoral Amendment Bill and voted against the transmission of election results by electronic means. It was a major disappointment for some non –government organisations, NGOs, and some Nigerians who had prayed for the National Assembly to disappoint them by doing something that is good by voting yes, just this once, to redeem some of their very deplorable image. It has been fire literally and the nation is aghast with anger. In July 2021,…





