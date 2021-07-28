JUST IN: Ten Nigerian athletes banned from participating in Tokyo Olympics







The Nigerian Olympic contigent at the Opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan

By Temisan Amoye

Ten Nigerian athletes have been ruled ineligible to participate at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), dampening the country’s hope for a successful competition.

The athletes were ruled ineligible due to failure to meet the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules for ‘Category A’ federations.

‘Category A’ federations are those that are deemed to have the highest doping risk and considered as a threat to the overall integrity of the sport.

This was revealed in a statement released by the AIU, an independent Athletic body charged with managing all issues of integrity, including doping and non-doping cases.

