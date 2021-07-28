Lagos-Ibadan expressway: FG diverts traffic for 72hrs to fix flyover beam





By Kingsley Adegboye

AGAINST the backdrop of speculation in some quarters that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway would be closed for three months at Makun-Shagamu, following the installation of cross beams on the flyover being constructed at the spot, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, yesterday, said there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

Debunking the speculation during inspection at the site of the flyover, which the Controller said has attained about 70 per cent completion, Popoola stated that there will be a diversion from the expressway 400 metres inward and outward Lagos, and not a closure, as being rumoured.

He said: “The purpose of this inspection is to check the extent of the flyover bridges being constructed on this Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The contractor will launch this beam you are seeing on the ground here at Makun and that will take us…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper