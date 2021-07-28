NCC to strengthen Judicial collaboration to tackle telecoms service challenges







By Prince Osuagwu

In a bid to further protect telecoms infrastructure in the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has restated its commitment to continue to strengthen collaboration with judicial institutions in Nigeria. The Executive Vice-Chairman, EVC of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a high-powered delegation of the Kano State Judiciary to the chief telecom regulator at the NCC Kano Zonal Office, in Kano, over the weekend.

Addressing the judicial delegation, Danbatta said, while the Commission is doing everything within its regulatory mandate to enforce compliance among licensees as well as collaborating with stakeholders to protect telecom infrastructure, some individuals indulge in willful damage of telecom infrastructure, vandalism, telecoms facility theft, and fibre cuts, among other crimes.

He said these criminal acts conspire to degrade the quality of service, QoS in the country, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper