NSCDC arrests notorious bandit in Sokoto while buying sex enhancers

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested a 40-year old notorious bandit in Sokoto state, Bello Galadima who had gone to buy sex enhancement drugs in the Aliyu Jodi area of the state.

Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja also restated his zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in society.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Public Relations at the national headquarters of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu also commended the NSCDC Sokoto State Command for a job well done in arresting Galadima who had been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years running.

“Galadima specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information on persons to be kidnapped. He also assists kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities. The captured bandit according to reliable Intels,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper