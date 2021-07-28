Oyo Assembly debunks reports EFCC freezes account







The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday debunked allegations that its accounts had been frozen by the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to reports on social media that its accounts had been frozen, a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Kazeem Olayanju, said that neither its account nor those of any of its directors were frozen by the EFCC.

It charged journalists to always seek clarification of any information before publication to avoid misleading their readers.

Olayanju said that the report was not only misleading but had also discredited the principles and values of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.

“Recently, EFCC invited some top staff of the house over a petition on how we bought our official cars as state lawmakers.

“They appeared, answered all questions and all necessary documents were presented…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper