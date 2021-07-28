POS robbery in Imo: One killed, others flee





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has killed a suspected armed robber, robbing operators of Point of Sales, POS, around Egbu in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed this to newsmen at the command’s headquarters yesterday in Owerri, while parading the lifeless body of the suspect.

The CP said his men moved into action following reports from operators of POS, that they were being robbed almost on a daily basis by armed robbers.

Worried about the incident, Yaro said his command engaged the armed robbers, at Egbu robbing POS operators, with two motorcycles, one of them was gunned down and others fled with gunshot injuries.

According to the Police, “Sequel to reports, that some POS Operators are being robbed in some areas within the state. The Commissioner of Police immediately drafted the command’s tactical teams to these areas for an undercover operation to detect and arrest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper