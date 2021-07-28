Presidency cautions staff against breach of classified information





The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, has cautioned members of staff against divulging classified and unauthorised information.

Umar handed down this warning on Tuesday in Abuja during the Administration of Oath of Secrecy to some members of staff of the State House.

No fewer than 42 members of staff took the oath which was administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court.

The permanent secretary warned that such unauthorised disclosure was a breach of the law and would attract consequences.

“I want to begin my remarks by saying that this exercise for me is the beginning of doing what is right in our respective offices.

“Breach of classified information and documents is inimical to the delivery of service.

“Therefore, we found it necessary to assist this segment of staff who are directly dealing with classified…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper