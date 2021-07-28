Supreme Court verdict on Akeredolu validates people’s mandate – Sanwo-Olu





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the Supreme Court’s verdict on his Ondo State counterpart, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory is a validation of people’s mandate.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, congratulated Akeredolu on the verdict of his victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court upheld Akeredolu’s victory in the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election, against the suit of Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission were evident that Akeredolu was validly elected by Ondo people.

Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chairman of the APC Committee on the Ondo State Gubernatorial election, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the victory.

The governor congratulated the APC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper