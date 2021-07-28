Teaching hospitals’ debt to drug manufacturers hits N30bn — PSN







By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, on Wednesday raised the alarm over what it described as “gross mismanagement: of the Drug Revolving Fund, DRF, by most institutions especially the tertiary health institutions, disclosing that debts owed by Teaching Hospitals to pharmaceutical companies has grown to N30 billion at the last count.

The PSN who said the debts have left the pharmaceutical companies without drugs also alerted that despite the fact that 90 percent of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Pharmaceutical Intervention Fund, has been disbursed, most of the 40 pharma companies who have accessed the funds have no access to Forex.

At a briefing to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day in Lagos organised by the PSN in collaboration with Mega Life Sciences, the President of the PSN, Pharm. Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said the N30 billion Drug Revolving Fund owed the pharmaceutical industry by federal and state agencies, teaching…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper