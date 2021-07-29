FG releases N2.5b for deplorable Eleme-One section of East West road







Godswill Akapbio

…As Akpabio urges Niger Delta youths to vacate road for contractor

….Asks contractor to come commence work by Friday

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has released the sum of N2.5 billion for compensation to pave ways for remedial works to be carried out on the deplorable Eleme-One Section of the East West road.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who made this known after a meeting with the management of RCC, the construction firm handling the projects directed the firm to start work by Friday.

He, therefore, appealed to protesting Niger Delta youths to vacate section 3 of the East-West road to enable contractors commence work.

According to him, “The essence of this protest is to draw the attention of the government to the road, now we are here allow us to commence work.”

Akpabio acknowledged that the youths were right to stage a protest over the delay.

The Minister who disclosed that the federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper