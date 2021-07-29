Food Security: NDE engages 50 persons on Sustainable Agriculture in Ebonyi







The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged 50 persons in Ebonyi in its 2021 Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) aimed at enhancing food security.

Mr Abubakar Fikpo, Director-General of NDE, inaugurated the programme on Wednesday in Amaike Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi.

Fikpo, represented by the NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi State, Mr Marcel Igboanude, said the scheme would also help to curb rising unemployment in the country.

He said the Post-SADTS was to empower the beneficiaries to establish, grow and expand agric-enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis.

According to him, SADTS is a modern approach used by the NDE to drive agricultural sector employment programme in the country.

“Over the years, Rural Employment Promotion (REPO) through modern agricultural and farm skills acquisition training had been deployed by the agency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper