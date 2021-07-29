Handle political detainees with extreme caution — Presbyterian prelate tells FG







.

. Inaugurates new board of trustees

By Steve Oko, ABA

Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, has cautioned the federal government to “handle political detainees fairly and with extreme caution” to avoid aggravating the rising ethnic tension in the country.

The cleric who gave the caution while inaugurating a new Board of Trustees of the church expressed worry over the rising agitations which he said are capable of plunging Nigeria into crises if mismanaged.

He advised the federal government to quickly engage various agitators of self-determination with a view to addressing their grievances.

According to him, Nigeria can no longer thrive under the current geopolitical structure, hence the urgent need to heed the calls for holistic restructuring of the country

The Prelate, according to a press release by the Head, Department of Information of the Church, Rev. Nwoke Ibe, charged members of the new Board of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper