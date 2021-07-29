Insecurity: Zulum inducts 1000 volunteer hunters to protect farmers against Boko Haram attacks





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday inaugurated 1000 Volunteer Hunters who were properly screened by men of the Department of State Security, DSS to adequately secure all farmers and farmlands against Boko Haram attacks in Jere, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Mafa and Konduga Local Government Areas.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Khadamari Irrigation Farms in Jere Local Government Area.

Zulum said, “although Armed forces and other security agencies including men of the Civilian Joint Task Force have been doing very well in the fight against insurgents, it is also important to engage local hunter groups who were more conversant with the terrain in order to speed up and end the lingering crisis.

“As a government, we shall not relent in our sustained efforts to ensure that insurgents are decimated and have no breathing space in our land.

“We shall provide immediate support economically to all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper