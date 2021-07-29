Maritime stakeholders mobilise support for Mission to Seafarers in Lagos







By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME stakeholders have mobilised support to rebuild the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos with a view to reducing the sufferings of seafarers while they sail around the world to keep the global economy going.

Speaking at the 2021 annual Sea Sunday Service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, the Arch Bishop of the Lagos Diocese, Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, said that the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos is not fully positioned to attend to the needs of seafarers that calls at the nation’s ports in their thousands annually.

READ ALSO:Reps, Customs disagree over alleged killing of 5 in Oyo

He appealed for maritime stakeholders’ support to rebuild the heritage of the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos, and provide services to them when they call at the Nigerian, particularly the Lagos ports.

Similarly, the Chairman of the management committee of the Mission to Seafarers, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, said that if the seafarers stop…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper