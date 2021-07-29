NDE trains 25 Anambra graduates on agriculture development







The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday begun the training of 25 graduates on agricultural intervention policies, packaging and digital marketing of agricultural products in Anambra.

Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, the NDE Director-General, at the opening ceremony in Awka said the training was under the directorate’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

Fikpo said that the training was also aimed at providing more food, creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life for farmers and the society in general.

The director-general, represented by Mr Jinanwa Chukwuma, NDE’s Deputy Director, said the 25 beneficiaries had been selected for further training under the Post SADTS programme.

“They will be trained for five days to acquire these unique modern technologies in agriculture and agricultural value chain.

“The programme is based on agriculture, skills acquisition, enterprise creation and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper