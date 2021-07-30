Extradition battle looms over Sunday Igboho’s arrest





…FG bidding for his extradition as Yoruba groups mobilize against it

…May be arraigned in court today

…Beninoise govt shouldn’t extradite him—Igboho’s lawyer

…We’ve mobilized lawyers to fight Igboho’s extradition — Akintoye

…We’re still studying the situation—AfeniferelSunday Igboho should be given right to defend self—YCE

…War declared on Yoruba people with Igboho’s arrest—Adebanjo

…Grant Igboho, Kanu amnesty as Boko Haram insurgents, Ladoja tells FG

…Violent abuse of rights awaits Igboho, if extradited, says ARG

…FG pursuing shadow, not substance— Ozekhome

…He shouldn’t be treated like a criminal — Kiriji Heritage Defenders

By Dapo Akinrefon, Deputy Regional Editor, South-West, Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Onozure Dania, Adeola Badru & Shina Abubakar

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was reportedly arrested by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper