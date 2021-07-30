Fintech company, Tangerine officially launches in Nigeria





.

… targets other African countries

By Juliet Ebirim

Leading financial services and technology platform, Tangerine officially launched its financial service product offerings in a press conference recently.

Speaking on the progress Tangerine has made since 2019, Dapo Akisanya, Head Pensions, Tangerine Nigeria said, “In under two years, we have been able to successfully acquire and rebrand several businesses, firmly establishing Tangerine. We have also made significant strides in repositioning our businesses in readiness for growth by assembling a strong, agile and experienced team that aligns with our strategic thinking”.

On financial inclusion and its impact on the Nigerian socio-economic landscape, he added, “We believe in democratizing access to financial services and products and we seek to achieve this by developing simple value-adding products that are easy to understand and which leverage technology to increase ease of accessibility, helping millions of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper