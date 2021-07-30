Gani Adams slams DSS over failure to present Igboho’s aides in Court







Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday, condemned the Department of State Service, DSS’s, failure to present all the 12 aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Igboho’s aides were arrested on July 1, during the nocturnal raid of his Soka residence in Ibadan.

But the DSS on Thursday said it had only three of the aides in custody as against the initial 12 reported in the media.

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the conduct of the secret police truly showed a complete affront on human rights.

ALSO READ:

Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court

Wondering why it has taken the DSS so much time to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident where two of Igboho’s aides were allegedly killed, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper