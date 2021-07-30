Henley Business School, AdCademy: Solid Partnership for Marketing Communications





By Titus Arigbabu

Back in March, a new foundation for Marketing Communications in Nigeria and Africa, in general, was unveiled. It came into public consciousness in the shape of AdCademy, the brainchild of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria in partnership with the globally renowned Henley Business School (HBS).

Conceived as a virtual hub and global creative and innovative marketing communications academy out of Nigeria to reconfigure the Marketing Communications landscape and groom the next crop of Marketing Communications professionals and entrepreneurs, the AdCademy debuted with a three-day inaugural masterclass in Brand Management and Marketing Communications.

“We are excited to launch the AAAN Academy with this masterclass in partnership with Henley Business School. AAAN is committed to ensuring that creatives from Nigeria and Africa remain competitive with their counterparts around the world,” AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, said at the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper