Jonathan felicitates with Omoba Tsola ahead of Coronation as Olu of Warri







urges him to defend rich legacy of the throne

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed Omoba Tsola Emiko, the Olu Designate of Warri kingdom, praying that he sustain the rich legacy of the throne of Olu of Warri.

A letter addressed to Omoba Emiko and personally signed by Dr Jonathan who was President of the Federal republic of Nigeria between 2010 to 2015 said the kingdom has a rich , colourful history and has lasted for hundreds of years.

Continuing, he prayed for long life for the Omoba as Olu of Warri, adding that his reign will be fruitful, taking the kingdom to greater height.

The letter dated 23 July, 2021 and addressed to the Olu of Warri Designate , Prince Tsola Emiko , ahead of the Coronation with the title : Congratulatory Message “, reads in parts

” I congratulate you on your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper