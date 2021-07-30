NCWS begs bandits to release remaining Baptist students





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), Kaduna state chapter has said that the release by bandits of 28 Bethel Baptist School students was a welcome development, but

appealed to the kidnappers to release the remaining students.

The NCWS also expressed worry over the rise in acts of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna State.

President of NCWS in Kaduna State, Barr. Zainab Hassan said in a statement that as mothers and wives, the unabated activities of bandits and kidnappers despite efforts put in by the State Government and security agencies, have continued to cause fears in many homes.

She said the abduction of students at the Nuhu Bamall Polytechnic, Bethel Baptist School, at Greenfield University and the kidnapped of 8 members of the same family by bandits have made parents in the state to be unstable.

NCWS, therefore, appealed to perpetrators of the heinous crime against humanity to please stop these senseless activities and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper