NFF blames COVID-19 for non-payment of Eagles, coaches bonuses

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has blamed COVID-19 for the slow payment of bonuses for the national team players and coaches.

NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi was reacting to defender Leon Balogun’s outburst during a podcast chat where he accused the NFF of doublespeak with regards to the payment of the bonuses.

“We have never denied owing the team. Leon is a senior player that everyone respects for his quality output on the pitch and calmness and forbearance off it, but I do not know which reports he was referring to when he said the NFF was contradicting itself.

“The challenges and disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic are still being felt by government institutions and businesses the world over, and there was no need to pretend that these are normal times.

