Obtain approval before erecting structures, Nasarawa govt tells residents







The Nasarawa State Government has advised residents to always seek and obtain approval before erecting structures.

Mr Wada Yahaya-Mohammed, the Managing Director of Nasarawa Urban Development Board gave the advice on Friday in Keffi, when he led a team on a visit to areas affected by flood in the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team visited Antu Bridge, ECWA Secondary School, Nurudeen Secondary School and Angwan NEPA, all affected by the flood.

Yahaya-Mohammed said that obtaining approval before erecting structure was in the interest of the residents and the overall development of the state.

He warned that the board would soon clamp down on structures without approval.

Yahaya-Mohammed however, assured that the state government would look into the plight of the victims, as well as the collapsed bridge linking two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper