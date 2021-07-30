We’ll consider all available options regarding Oladapo’s CAF ban ― Enyimba







Austine Oladapo

Felix Anyansi-Agwu, the Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, says the club will consider all options available to them regarding team captain Austine Oladapo’s ban.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Oladapo, a midfielder at the club, was handed a one-year ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday.

This was after he tested positive for a prohibited steroid, known as Prednisolone or Prednisolone.

The ban became necessary after Oladapo’s urine sample, taken after the club’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg against Pyramids FC on May 16, tested positive for the banned substance.

But the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side had stood behind their captain, saying Oladapo remained a disciplined athlete.

The club said Oladapo became worthy of the team’s captain band due to his professionalism and could not have intentionally taken the said drug.

A statement by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper