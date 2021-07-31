Accounting for Ogun’s rise and rise in investment profile







By Kunle Somorin

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), in its 2021 second quarter report for investment announcement, put the estimated investment into Ogun State at $500 million, making the state the preferred investment destination representing 30 per cent of the total announcement in Q2.

Lagos State, with $441.3 million worth of investment announcement representing 26 per cent, was second in the quarter under review.

Curiously, the NIPC report showed that 14 projects were covered in the investment announcement in manufacturing, energy, information and communication, as well as real estate.

Anybody who is familiar with events in Ogun since May 29, 2015, will agree that the state’s rising investment profile does not owe to happenstance.

From the get go, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was keen on exploring the opportunities presented by Ogun’s geo-location. To Gov Abiodun, the state’s proximity to Lagos, its gateway status to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper