Democracy is not just a game of numbers





By Tonnie Iredia

Two repressive systems of old which heightened the advent of ‘Democracy’ in many societies were a) Monarchy, which was premised on the ‘Divine Rights of Kings’ and b) Colonialism by which imperialists exploited conquered territories.

It was thus with ample ease that freedom from oppression – the sermon of democracy facilitated its adoption in virtually all parts of the world. The popularity of democracy has however been adversely affected by a dimension whereby people claim to be democrats just to attain power only to enthrone a regime which erodes freedom thereby creating an authoritarian democracy.

Just like many African nationalists who joined the struggle for independence from colonial rule, Nigerian politicians only want to replace those in the ruling class, none is genuinely interested in attributes such as accountability and free speech.

As a result, it is difficult to find any African country, where political dissent is not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper