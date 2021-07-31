EKITI 2022: As Seye Adetunmbi throws hat into the ring







By Tunde Oso

As the ruling All Progressives Congress begins the process of electing its executives at ward, local government, state and national levels, with ward congresses commencing this last weekend in July, one is persuaded, as an indigene of Ekiti State, to turn the searchlight on the gubernatorial contenders in the state, especially as the trending political topic in the state at the moment is who succeeds Dr. John Kayode Fayemi as Governor after concluding his term of office in October 2022.

A perfunctory look in the field shows a titanic battle of political bigwigs, moneybags, influential professionals and businessmen, people who had made their individual marks in their chosen fields. However, Chief Adebukola Oluseye Adetunmbi, convener of Ekitipanupo Forum, a pre-eminent all-inclusive forum of the best brains in Ekiti -State, stands out.

Seye Adetunmbi was born on July 21st, 1962 in Ifaki-Ekiti. He is a product of Ifaki Grammar School, Christ’s School…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper