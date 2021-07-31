I didn’t call Biafra, Yoruba nation agitators cowards – Onyema, Air Peace boss







Allen Onyema

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, has said there was never a time he called those agitating for separate nations cowards.

Onyema was reacting to a news report in a national daily (not Vanguard), titled, “Onyema Blasts Secessionists as Cowards”.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the Air Peace boss described the report as a misrepresentation of facts by those who were bent on tarnishing his name.

Recall that a news publication had on Thursday, reported that Onyema while speaking in Lagos at the 25th League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, conference, described those calling for break up of Nigeria as cowards who could flee the country at the slightest opportunity.

Onyema, however, maintained that he never called members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Yoruba nation agitators, cowards, stressing that he was only canvassing for peaceful resolution of issues in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper