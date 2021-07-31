Imo APC commences Ward Congress







By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state, has commenced Ward Congress in the 305 Wards in the State.

The Director General of Imo APC, media Center, Cajetan Duke, confirmed this at the Party Secretariat in Owerri on Saturday, after the Congress materials had been delivered to the various Wards for the exercise.

When Vanguard visited Azuuzi Ward 3 in Owerri Municipal Council, the APC faithfuls were busy participating in the exercise. It was observed the exercise was about to end. They said they started as early as 08:30am.

Also, at Obitte/Mgbuisii Ward in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, the Chairman of APC Local Government, Obioma Obasi, confirmed the exercise was moving on smoothly.

Other places visited was Nguru/Umuowa ward 6, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, one of the leaders, the Director-General, Imo State Orientation Agency, Ethelbert Okere, he said: “You can see that the exercise is going on as expected…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper