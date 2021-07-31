Man murders woman, enjoys sex with body in Edo







The suspect

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

It was a pitiable sight when police from Ugbor police station in Benin City went to evacuate the lifeless body of 46 years old Rosemary Ifeoma popularly known as Mama Samuel at an uncompleted building in Darlington Ogbeifun Street, Off Ogbekan Village Road, Ugbor in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo state.

The place has been the abode of the deceased with her 13-year-old son called Samuel.

Her body was found naked with legs astride and police said they saw semi liquid substances suspected to be spermatozoa on her which was an indication that the suspect, Kingsley Adebanyo aged 23 may have, in addition to killing her, had carnal knowledge of the lifeless body even though he denied the allegation.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Adebayo would have escaped the law but for the 13-year-old Samuel who he had earlier hit on the concrete floor of the building and took him for dead until he regained consciousness several hours later…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper