Over 4000 people apply for 2000 Taraba jobs in 3 weeks







By Femi Bolaji

NO fewer than 4000 persons have applied for about 2000 existing vacancies to be filled in Taraba State Civil Service. Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, John Mamman, who disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, yesterday, also declared that the recruitment process would be on merit.

Mamman, however, expressed dismay over the negative remarks that had greeted the sales of recruitment form, and also defended the Commission’s position, saying “the commission notes with surprise and disgust that the noble intention of Governor Darius Ishaku to remove our unemployed from the streets has provided an avenue for some disgruntled politicians to exploit.

“The agitation the Commission gathers is against the payments of the application forms of three thousand and five hundred naira only. The agitators want to create the impression that this is the first time that payment is charged for application forms in the State. The truth is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper