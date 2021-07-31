Veteran actress, Racheal Oniga dies at 64





.

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Nigerian actress Racheal Oniga is dead. The veteran actress reportedly died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 64.

The cause of her death is unknown as details were sketchy at the time of filing this report.

The talented screen goddess was said to have been on a movie location earlier this week in Mowe area of Ogun State.

Born on the 23rd of May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, Oniga who hails from Delta State began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, she has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story among others.

