A Supercop in Super Trouble

By Obi Nwakanma

So, come dawn, and light shines on all dark and hidden corners. This is the situation now with a man who has been given what may turn out to be an unearned title, “super cop” – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abbas Kyari. DCP Kyari seems to have landed in deep trouble with the American Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI.

From all indications, the FBI has applied to the Nigerian authorities for his extradition.

The latest news says the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria has ordered a full investigation of the bribery story involving Mr Kyari.

It is a rather perfunctory, face-saving move by the Nigerian police boss. Just routine. The Americans wat Mr Kyari. And hey will have Mr Kyari served to them on a platter.

If the allegations against him prove to be true, then indeed, it might be the end of what should have been a shining and brilliant career.

It would also prove to be the end of a reputation built on a most elaborate kind…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper