Adanma Luke exposes Instagram

Busty and talented Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke, took out time from her busy schedule, to explain how Instagram influences people. In a recent post on Instagram, the Anambra indigene advised people to however be content with whatever they have.

“Instagram will make you admire someone you should pity in real life. Be content.” Adanma posted.

In another post, Adanma Luke advised her fans to always use their head in relation with others, as whoever made some people hate her, had since settled with her.

Person wey make you hate me, me and am don settle…This life ehh use your head.” Adanma Luke revealed.

