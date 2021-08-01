Again, Atiku warns FG of looming food crisis







…Wants FG, states to establish food security task force

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to address what he called the looming food crisis staring the nation in the face before it gets worse.

In a statement titled, “Let Us Address this Looming Food Crisis before It becomes a calamity, Atiku premised his counsel on the warming recently issued by the Food and Agricultural Organization, FAO.

The statement read: “The warning given by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations on Wednesday, July 29, 2021, of a looming acute food crisis in Northern Nigeria should not be ignored.

“That dire warning should be seen and heard as a whistleblowing moment that ought to draw the focus of the federal government, being that Northern Nigeria is the food basket of the nation, and any famine there will have a national impact on the rest of the country and cross border impacts in the West…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper