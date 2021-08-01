Anambra guber election: APGA reconciles with Bianca Ojukwu







Bianca Ojukwu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee on Saturday in Enugu held a closed-door meeting with Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu is the wife of late national leader of the party, Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

The delegation which included the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Okafor was led by a former chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting that lasted for over four hours, Umeh said that the essence of the visit was for the party to reconcile with the wife and their late leader.

He said that it had become necessary to bring members of the party in Anambra together as one family in order to successfully confront the various tasks ahead.

“For sometime now, APGA has been operating with a missing rib. Bianca has contributed to the wellbeing of APGA starting from the time her late husband was the leader of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper